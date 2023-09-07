Advertise
Deputies investigating four vehicle wreck in Lorena

Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - One person was airlifted to a hospital, and another transported by ambulance, after a collision at the intersection of Pilgrim and Old Lorena Road, the Lorena Police Department wrote in a social media post shortly before 9 p.m.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX that the wreck involved four vehicles.

The crash led to the closure of the intersection Wednesday night and drivers were forced to take alternate routes.

The intersection was expected to be reopened to drivers at about 9:30 p.m., Lorena police said.

“We pray for all involved,” the police department wrote.

No further information is available.

