DPS: Truck driver survived fiery wreck, explosion at Hico gas station

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HICO, Texas (KWTX) - A 22-year-old man from Utah driving a semi truck escaped injury after he collided with a traffic light pole and then crashed and burned in the parking of the Yesway gasoline station near Highway 6 and U.S. 281, said the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

The fiery wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 6. as the truck driver was heading south on U.S. 281 entering the City of Hico.

As the truck approached the intersection of State Highway 6 and U.S. 281, the driver was “traveling at an unsafe speed and failed to maintain a single lane,” DPS said.

Fiery semi truck wreck in Hico, Texas
Fiery semi truck wreck in Hico, Texas(Courtesy Photos. Used with permission.)

The driver of the semi-truck “lost control and collided with a traffic light pole and ran into the parking lot of the Yesway gas station,” DPS further said.

The truck rolled onto its right side, exploded and became engulfed in flames.

A 33-year-old male passenger in the truck also survived and was transported to a Stephenville emergency room for a non-incapacitating injury.

The intersection was closed for several hours and reopened at approximately 7 a.m.

DPS is still investigating the crash. No further information was provided.

Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

