Exceptional September heat soon turns rainier and cooler.

Are y’all ready for it? The end to the triple-digit highs? The end to the exceptionally dry conditions? We’re in luck! We’re thankfully less than a week away from seeing cooler than normal temperature and some rain too! Before we get to the promised land, summer has one last trick up it’s sleeve; we’re expecting the hottest September conditions since at least 2011 and potentially since 2005 with one of the six hottest September days ever coming Friday. Although we’ve been through this type of heat this summer, this is exceptional heat for any time of year, let alone September. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to near 106° this afternoon and will completely shatter the record high of 103° set in 2012. We’ll again have the chance for a stray pop-up shower near and east of I-35 this afternoon, but the rain chance is only near 10%. Tomorrow will be even hotter as morning lows near 80° again heat quickly up to near 108°! The 108° high would obliterate the record high of 101°. Friday almost assuredly will be the hottest we will get for the rest of the year and could be one of the final triple-digit days of the year ahead of next week’s cold front.

Rain chances are coming up pretty notably next week, but we’ll actually see rain chances start to turn a bit more appreciable Friday afternoon and evening. A few pop-up storms, potentially with lots of lightning and gusty winds, are possible after 4 PM Friday through around 8 PM near and east of I-35, but there’s also a chance for a few storms arriving from the north after 9 PM too. The remnant boundaries and the tail end of a cold front clipping us to the north will keep the pop-up shower and storm chance around Saturday and Sunday and extra cloud coverage will also drop temperatures a bit too. We still could break a record high Saturday with a forecast high of 102°. Sunday’s high may actually dip into the upper 90s for most with only a few stray low triple-digits too. Pop-up storm chances Saturday and Sunday are near 20% but may climb to 30% Monday as the next big cold front moves toward us. Monday’s rain chance will be near 30% with a high temperature likely only reaching the mid-90s.

Although we’re quite confident that next week’s cold front will move through, there’s still some question marks about exactly when it will. The front either moves through Tuesday or Wednesday. Rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday are near 40% and 50% respectively since we’re leaning a bit more to Wednesday being the day the front completely clears the area, but we’ll likely see late-day showers and storms Tuesday with high temperatures dipping into the upper 80s and low 90s. Highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued scattered rain chances and with extra clouds too. We may start to shake the rain and clouds by next weekend, but highs may only be able to claw back into the low-to-mid 90s.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 8 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 62 4th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 63 days (1980) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 19 Tied 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 6th

*Friday is the day you may be dreading. The forecast high of 107° would not only shatter the record high of 101°, but it would also be the hottest September day since September 13th, 2011 AND it would be only one of 7 days with a high of 107° or higher in September. Should we manage to sneak to 108°, it would be one of only five September days with a high of 108° or above and it would be the hottest September day since September 26th, 2005.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.