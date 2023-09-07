How Chronic Wasting Disease is impacting the state’s deers

EVANT, Texas (KWTX) - You have probably seen the billboards on the interstate, you may have heard the warnings that there’s a terrible, contagious disease that is putting the state’s deer herd in grave danger.

It’s called Chronic Wasting Disease, and it was first detected in the state in 2012.

Hundreds have deer have died because of it.

Not because of the disease itself, but because of the way the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is trying to control the spread. Like every coin...there are two sides to this story.

Rodney Parish has been a certified deer breeder for 25 years on his sprawling ranch near Evant in Hamilton County. It’s not a big operation, most years he just gets by mainly selling hunts in his 500-acre high fence hunting pasture and selling a few deer.

But things took a turn when Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in the state.

Regulations handed down by TPWD made things increasingly difficult. For example, he couldn’t bring deer in or out without a CWD test at 500 dollars a piece.

Then his worst nightmare happened. One doe was suspected of having CWD after testing. The remedy from the wildlife department was devastating.

“ They want to kill all the deer in my pens We have to bury them 3 feet below the surface, and they talked about removing 3 feet of dirt off the surface of my pens and take that to TCEQ facility, “said Parrish.

All of this for one test that wasn’t even necessarily positive. It was suspect.

Chronic Wasting Disease is like mad cow disease in cattle, but even the experts don’t completely understand it.

Alan Cain, the Big Game Program Director with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says CWD is a serious threat to the Texas deer herd.

“The problem with CWD and other diseases like that is there’s no cure for that. It’s not like a bacteria or virus. Once the deer gets infected it’s invariable fatal. They’re going to die from it.” Cain said.

Are they though? Most experts agree that it can take 6 years or more for CWD to run its course in a deer.

With the life expectancy of a deer in the wild to be somewhere around 3 years, common sense dictates that many more are dying with it than from it.

CWD was identified in the 60′s, but it’s likely been around forever and the numbers are growing.

“The last 5 years there’s been a dramatic increase in CWD and of deer in captive breeding facilities. In fact, we’re up to 26 this week. 411 are in these captive facilities.” Cain said.

That explains why TPWD is coming down hard on deer breeders, but not everyone thinks this is the real reason.

Senator Bob Hall from Canton says the reason they are finding positive results in breeding facilities is that’s where they are looking.

He has constituents that are heavily invested in deer breeding. He says the deer breeders are being targeted...plain and simple.

“This is a battle between wealthy ranchers who like for people to come to their ranches and hunt natural deer. They’re competition to them. That’s what the problem is. It’s pretty obvious to me that TPWD has been weaponized and sent on a mission to put deer breeders out of business.” Hall said.

But Alan Cain says that’s not the case.

“The department doesn’t want to shut down deer breeding, we want to keep deer in those facilities and free-ranging deer on the landscape safe.”

At a recent public hearing at their headquarters in Austin, Wildlife Department commissioners got an earful from deer breeders who are watching their numbers dwindle. More than 30 percent have already given up.

They pleaded with commissioners to hear their concerns and work with them to find solutions that won’t put them out of business.

Meanwhile, many breeders like Rodney Parrish are fearful that, what they say is hysteria and propaganda on the part of Texas Parks and Wildlife will lead to fewer people interested in deer hunting which is a billion-dollar industry in Texas.

" Their game plan is to put breeders out of business, then they’ll get the high fences shut down and then they’re gonna have the public so afraid that a lot of the public will quit hunting,” Parrish said.

