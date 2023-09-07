Hundreds of tires emerge in Lake Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds of tires were discovered in Lake Belton, now being seen due to the decreasing water levels.

While the lake’s levels are at an all-time low this summer, the tires have been in there for decades.

Park Ranger Arty Johnson explains how “they have been in there since the 70′s.”

Johnson notes how regulations were different back then, and how “local communities and fishing clubs” would have tires on or attached to their boats.

Johnson explains how “any time the lake comes down in elevation” and they see trash in the water or on the shoreline, they remove it and clean up.

The park rangers and volunteers have been removing the tires as early as 2013, where they removed “several hundreds.”

The park staff will be holding a lake shore cleanup on Sept. 16th, where members of the community can come to help clean up tires and any other trash found on the shores of the lake.

