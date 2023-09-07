Advertise
WANTED: Man accused of stealing baseball legend Reggie Jackson’s Dodge Hellcat in downtown Houston

Juan Luna, 33, and Reggie Jackson's Dodge Hellcat.
Juan Luna, 33, and Reggie Jackson's Dodge Hellcat.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department has identified the suspect who is wanted in the theft of baseball Hall-of-Famer Reggie Jackson’s Dodge Hellcat.

Juan Luna, 33, is charged with five felony counts of auto theft, according to Houston PD. He is also wanted in connection with other investigations.

Police say Luna is accused of stealing Jackson’s 2022 Dodge Hellcat on Aug. 29 at 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Texas Street.

Jackson wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 30 that the vehicle the suspects were driving is believed to be an older model blue Ford Focus with temporary license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Auto Theft Division at 713-308-3500.

