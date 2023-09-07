Advertise
One person dead following early morning shooting in Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

Officers responded at around 4:00 a.m. Sept. 7 to the 2000 block of Colcord Ave.

According to police, a man in his 40s has died.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500.

This is a developing story.

