One person dead following early morning shooting in Waco
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning.
Officers responded at around 4:00 a.m. Sept. 7 to the 2000 block of Colcord Ave.
According to police, a man in his 40s has died.
No suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.