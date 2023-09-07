Advertise
Record heat to end the week... Big changes early next week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT
Thursday brought another round of record heat, and we are expecting the extreme heat to actually be worse on Friday. We are expecting highs Friday to climb to near 108°, which will easily break the record high of 101°! An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 9pm Friday. The majority of Friday will remain rain-free, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may push into our area late Friday night. A weak front will push into our area Saturday. That front will take a little bit of the edge off of the heat, and it may help us see a few spotty showers Saturday and Sunday.

The big weather story of the week is a stronger cold front set to arrive on Tuesday. That front will likely drop our high temperatures into the 80s for several days. We haven’t seen highs in the 80s since June 13th! Not only will this front help to cool our temperatures off, but it will also bring us some decent rain chances as well. As of now it looks like most of our area could pick up .5″-2″, with some isolated higher totals.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
STREAK: 8 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023)		633rdSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 63 days (1980)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter262ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)19Tied 9thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 21 days (2022)
Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023		561stLONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023		712nd2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th With 1998Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 6th

*Friday is the day you may be dreading. The forecast high of 107° would not only shatter the record high of 101°, but it would also be the hottest September day since September 13th, 2011 AND it would be only one of 7 days with a high of 107° or higher in September. Should we manage to sneak to 108°, it would be one of only five September days with a high of 108° or above and it would be the hottest September day since September 26th, 2005.

