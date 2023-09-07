Remains of Korean War soldier from Central Texas to arrive at final resting place in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The remains of Sgt. Willie J. Baty, an Army soldier from Central Texas who was killed during the Korean War, will be laid to rest at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas on Sept. 15.

Baty was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was declared missing in action on Sept. 14, 1950, at age 20, after his unit was forced to withdraw from the Masan area of the Pusan Perimeter, South Korea.

Following the battle, his remains were not recovered, and there is no evidence he was ever a prisoner of war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953, and his remains were determined nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. (US Army)

“In late 1950, a set of remains designated as Unknown X-159 were recovered near Masan by the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. However, after extensive analysis by the Central Identification Unit-Kokura in Japan, Unknown X-159 was declared unidentifiable and buried in December 1950 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, with other Korean War unknowns,” said the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office.

In March 2019, Unknown X-159 was disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, as part of Phase One of the Korean War Disinterment Plan, and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis, according to the Army.

Baty was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 8, 2023, after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological, isotope and mitochondria DNA analysis.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

