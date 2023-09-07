Troy ISD parents concerned after mother says special needs child did not make it on bus after school

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Troy ISD parents are concerned about the safety of their special needs children after two separate incidents involving students who were not where they were supposed to be.

Meghan Killen told KWTX her 6-year-old daughter, Kelsey, who has down syndrome, takes the bus from school to daycare every day.

Meghan was working 30 minutes outside of Troy when she got a call from her daughter’s daycare that Kelsey never got off the bus, but an hour went by before Meghan got that call.

“I know, 24 minutes doesn’t seem like a long time. But for 24 minutes, I had no idea where she was,” Meghan explained. “I was about 35 miles away, by the time I made it to the school no one had gotten on the phone, no one could tell me they had hands on her, no one told me where she was. So by the time I had parked in the parking lot, someone answered the phone and said we’ve got her, she’s in the office.”

And while KWTX was at Meghan’s home, she got a similar call that struck the same fear in her soul.

The daycare called to say Kelsey did not make it off the bus. After a few phone calls, we did learn that the buses were delayed, but that Kelsey was on it and on her way to daycare.

It’s moments like these that have other parents with children in the special education program on edge.

“That could have been my daughter. And if it would’ve been my daughter… I would’ve been… I love my daughter,” said Wesley Teeters, who had a hard time finding the words when picturing himself in the same situation.

Ever since he learned what some parents were dealing with, he has been at every school board meeting. A main concern he wants addressed is that the teacher aides are outnumbered.

Teeters said he hasn’t heard a word from anyone at the district.

“I gave them my number at the board meeting last Monday, I didn’t receive one phone call from anyone. Not a thank you for coming and bringing it to our attention,” Teeters says.

KWTX did speak with Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter on the phone. He said he is aware of these concerns and is working with the families, individually, to solve them.

Jeter adds that safety is of the utmost importance to them and that they are always working to improve their safety measures.

Killen says that she knows she isn’t alone, and she too will be attending the next board meeting to express her concerns.

“I know she’s not the first kid that has gotten out of reach, where people didn’t know where the child was,” the mother said.

