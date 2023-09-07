Two in hospital after crash involving a police cruiser in Killeen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Killeen Police Department, two people are in the hospital following a two-car accident involving a police cruiser at the intersection of WS Young Drive and Pogue Ave..

Authorities say that northbound and southbound lanes on WS Young Drive between Pebbles Drive and Duncan Ave. are currently closed.

Killeen PD says they will send an update via Facebook when the lanes re-open.

For now, they are advising drivers to take alternate routes.

