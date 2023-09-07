Advertise
Victim identified in four vehicle collision in Lorena

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Police Department has identified a victim who passed away following a collision at the intersection of Pilgrim and Old Lorena Road that occurred before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Charlotte Keller, 79, died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX that the wreck involved four vehicles.

Lorena PD with the assistance of DPS continue this investigation.

“Please keep the family in your thoughts during this most difficult time,” the police department wrote.

No further information is available.

