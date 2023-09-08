Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Baylor University, McLennan Community College open cyber range for cyber security education

By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new multimillion dollar cybersecurity center just opened at Baylor’s Research Institute of Collaboration. The Central Texas Cyber Range will provide cybersecurity research and training through a partnership with Baylor and McLennan Community College.

This new center is opening the door for thousands of students to fill a major hole in our workforce.

“In Texas alone, it is estimated that there are over 40,000 open cyber jobs. In the top five states for cyber security job opportunities,” says Nancy Brickhouse, the Provost at Baylor.

McLennan Community College and Baylor University both want students to have a place where they can tap into their potential.

“We have many students who are entering this field and are making a difference already,” says the president of MCC, Johnette McKown.

And McKown adds that they are already making a name for themselves in the field, “Baylor joined MCC in being designated as an NSA designated national center of academic excellence in cyber defense education.”

Don’t let range being in the name confuse you, there are no weapons here but they are still learning how to defend us.

“It’s going to provide hands-on education in a highly controlled virtual environment designed to simulate the cyber security threat that exists in the world today,” says Linda Livingstone, the president at Baylor University.

Congressman Pete Sessions was in attendance, as the cyber world is ever changing, it’s crucial that we continue to stay on top of potential threats.

“It’s an opportunity for this university and MCC to begin further development of people who will be involved not only in this industry but protecting our nation,” Sessions said.

The project was about 3.5 million dollars of combined financial support, with the focal point being the 1,600 square foot network security lab.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena

Latest News

Garlyn Shelton Auto Group announced the continuation of its ‘Give back to Teachers’ campaign
Temple VA medical center receives four-star rating in annual Quality Star Ratings
Baylor, MCC open Central Texas Cyber Range
Arrest made in murder of 22-year-old Killeen woman