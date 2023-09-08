Bellmead man charged in child sex assault, indecency cases involving two girls

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man was charged after allegations made by a juvenile victim during a sexual assault investigation led Waco police detectives to launch a similar investigation into accusations made by another alleged child victim, arrest affidavits state.

Waco police on Aug. 8 arrested Christopher Jai Patterson, 33, on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. Patterson was 28 at the time of the alleged offenses and the alleged victims were 14 and 10, according to affidavits.

After Waco police detectives were told of the allegations, both girls underwent forensic interviews and medical examinations and detectives interviewed Patterson, “involved parties” and other witnesses, the affidavits state.

“Victim was consistent about the outcry that she made against defendant,” according to an arrest document, which says the girl’s mother “acknowledged knowing about victim’s outcry.”

The girl reported she was asleep when Patterson pulled down her pants and underwear and sexually assaulted her. The girl said the assault occurred once when she was 9 or 10.

The older girl reported “issues with nightmares and anxiety based on what she endured,” an affidavit alleges. The older girl reported she woke up with her pants and underwear removed and Patterson was touching her inappropriately.

“Defendant was interviewed, he denied the allegations but had no reasonable explanation for those allegations being made against him now or several years prior,” the affidavit alleges.

The affidavit alleges the older girl reported the alleged abuse “immediately” when the alleged incident occurred.

