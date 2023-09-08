Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bellmead man charged in child sex assault, indecency cases involving two girls

Christopher Jai Patterson
Christopher Jai Patterson(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man was charged after allegations made by a juvenile victim during a sexual assault investigation led Waco police detectives to launch a similar investigation into accusations made by another alleged child victim, arrest affidavits state.

Waco police on Aug. 8 arrested Christopher Jai Patterson, 33, on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. Patterson was 28 at the time of the alleged offenses and the alleged victims were 14 and 10, according to affidavits.

After Waco police detectives were told of the allegations, both girls underwent forensic interviews and medical examinations and detectives interviewed Patterson, “involved parties” and other witnesses, the affidavits state.

“Victim was consistent about the outcry that she made against defendant,” according to an arrest document, which says the girl’s mother “acknowledged knowing about victim’s outcry.”

The girl reported she was asleep when Patterson pulled down her pants and underwear and sexually assaulted her. The girl said the assault occurred once when she was 9 or 10.

The older girl reported “issues with nightmares and anxiety based on what she endured,” an affidavit alleges. The older girl reported she woke up with her pants and underwear removed and Patterson was touching her inappropriately.

“Defendant was interviewed, he denied the allegations but had no reasonable explanation for those allegations being made against him now or several years prior,” the affidavit alleges.

The affidavit alleges the older girl reported the alleged abuse “immediately” when the alleged incident occurred.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Noon
Head on collision in Belton
Animals in cages at City of Eagle Pass Vector Control, Eagle Pass, TX, Monday, May 27, 2013.
New Texas law bars animal cruelty offenders from owning animals for five years
Matthew Gassaway
Bellmead man charged with possession of child porn after police found explicit images of girl on his phone: affidavit
Three local schools to join lawsuit against TEA
Three local schools to join lawsuit against TEA