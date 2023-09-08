Bellmead man charged with possession of child porn after police found explicit images of girl on his phone: affidavit

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man remained jailed Friday after his arrest on five counts of possession of child pornography.

Bellmead police executed a search warrant Thursday at the Strickland Place residence of 18-year-old Matthew Gassaway after officers were provided with “printed images of a verified juvenile female that were explicit in nature,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Gassaway’s case.

A search of the residence uncovered additional images of child pornography, Bellmead police said in the affidavit.

Gassaway consented to a search of his phone, where officers discovered more “explicit and exposing images,” the affidavit alleges.

“Mr. Gassaway was in possession of five separate images of verifiable juvenile female identified as child pornography,” according to the affidavit.

Gassaway was placed under bonds totaling $15,000.

