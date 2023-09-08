Advertise
Carlson Law Firm announces $6.01 billion settlement in 3M earplug lawsuit

(Storyblocks)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Carlson Law Firm has announced it has reached a $6.01 billion settlement in the case against 3M Company concerning their Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2.

The legal action against 3M Company alleged the earplugs provided to the U.S. military between 2003 through 2015 were flawed, causing hearing loss and tinnitus in many service members.

The Carlson Law Firm says they are “proud to have played a role in bringing about this resolution.”

3M Company said in a statement that the settlement is “not an admission of liability” and the products are “safe and effective when used properly.”

The Carlson Law Firm is no longer accepting 3M clients.

