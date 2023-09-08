Advertise
Central Texas Father donates 1,500 bibles to Maui victims

Scott Chamberland and his son, Scott Jr. in Hawaii weeks before the fires
Scott Chamberland and his son, Scott Jr. in Hawaii weeks before the fires(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) -To help his family living in Hawaii, Scott Chamberland has collected more than 1,500 bibles for communities impacted by the fire.

Chamberland’s son, Scott Jr., and his family luckily were not harmed during the fire, however their community was severely impacted.

Chamberland senior was moved by his family’s experience and decided to send bibles to the islands.

According to Chamberland, bibles are a “spiritual comfort”, especially for people who have lost everything.

Reaching out on Facebook, Chamberland received hundreds of Bibles from Taylor, Temple, Copperas Cove, and many more cities within central Texas.

The first batch of bibles, according to Chamberland, have just been received.

Chamberland is currently working on sending out his 4th shipment as soon as possible.

If you would like to help donate bibles or funds for shipping costs, please contact schamberland@yahoo.com

Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests

