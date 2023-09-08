Advertise
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property

Magnolia home
Magnolia home(Airbnb)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s famous “Fixer Uppers” are selling one of their Central Texas properties, that’s currently serving as a popular Airbnb.

Chip and Joanna Gaines spent multiple episodes of “Fixer Upper” restoring the Magnolia House, located at 323 Madison Steet in McGregor.

An online listing of the property from Magnolia Realty notes the property’s seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, historic character and modern luxury.

The asking price for the 2,800 square foot property is $995,000, and the listing stresses that it is a wildly popular vacation rental.

A check of the Airbnb website currently has the property renting for $875 a night.

According to the listing, the home located just off main street, Highway 317 in McGregor, was built in 1880.

The famous couple also recently completed the renovation of Waco’s historic Cottonwood Castle on Austin Avenue. That project was showcased in a season of shows on the Magnolia Network.

The property was then sold through an auction. There’s still no word on who purchased the landmark or the amount of the winning bid.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

