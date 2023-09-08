Advertise
Garlyn Shelton Auto Group announced the continuation of its ‘Give back to Teachers’ campaign

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Garlyn Shelton Auto Group announced the continuation of its “Give back to Teachers” fundraiser campaign.

They say the initiative emphasizes their dedication to educators in Belton, Temple, Salado and Killeen ISDs.

Last year the group contributed $16,000 to local districts.

This year they are pledging to match community donations of up to $10,000.

Anyone interesting in donating can visit their website here to contribute.

