WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Sept. 7 through Sept. 9 the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club, Inc is holding their 41st annual Greater Southwest Jet rally at the HOTMAC Speegleville Park.

Chief photographer Bradley Vaugh takes us on a preview of this weekend’s event.

(Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club)

