KWTX’s Pete Sousa signs with ESPN to call college football and basketball games

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX Morning Anchor Pete Sousa has signed a guaranteed contract with ESPN to call college football and basketball games throughout the fall, winter and spring.

The move means Sousa, while maintaining his on-air position at KWTX, will be appearing a lot more on national programming with a job he says is truly a dream come true.

“To know now throughout this year, I’ll have guaranteed football and basketball games and opportunities like that is a dream come true,” Sousa said.

Broadcasting sports at a high level is nothing new for the sports enthusiast turned local news anchor. Last season, Pete called more than a dozen top 25 basketball games for ESPN. His performances landed him the opportunity this year to take it to the next level.

Sousa’s debut under his new deal landed him in the booth for Baylor’s home opener against Texas State.

“Being able to do games in Waco, games for Baylor, is a tremendous opportunity,” he said.

Sousa anchored KWTX’s morning newscasts this week before flying to Kentucky to prepare for the Kentucky vs Eastern Kentucky football game he’s calling on Saturday.

He’ll be broadcasting alongside NFL Pro Bowler and former Auburn star Takeo Spikes which Pete admits is still a little surreal.

“To be able to look at my phone yesterday. It starts to ring, and I see its Takeo Spikes who is an NFL Pro Bowler many times over, a college football star at Auburn and he’s the guy I’m calling the game with on Sunday and it’s Takeo Spikes and he wants to know what i need from him,” he said.

Pete said broadcasting into the homes of millions through the ESPN family which includes ESPN, ESPN+, ESPNU and The SEC Network, among others, doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his reporter notepad.

It just means it’ll have a few more “X’s and O’s.”

“People ask me ‘hey are you leaving KWTX. I am not. I am still boots on the ground in Central Texas, waking up every morning,” Sousa said. “Everybody that watches I absolutely love it and so does Ke’sha and Sean and without KWTX I wouldn’t have this opportunity.”

The Kentucky game will be aired on The SEC Network at 2 p.m. Central.

