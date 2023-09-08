‘Lunacy’: Deer expert questions plan by Texas Parks and Wildlife to stop spread of Chronic Wasting Disease

EVANT, Texas (KWTX) - The clock is ticking on Rodney Parish’s deer breeding operation because of a positive Chronic Wasting Disease test and he’s been given until Sept. 15 to kill all of the deer in his pens.

Each night he makes a promise to the animals. “I keep telling them I’m not gonna let them kill you,” he said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is attempting to control Chronic Wasting Disease in deer, which first showed up in Texas in 2012.

Thousands of deer, the vast majority perfectly healthy, are being killed at deer breeding facilities around the state and deer breeders are going out of business at an alarming rate because of this and all the restrictions that go along with it.

Deer breeders feel that they’re being labeled as the bad guys in the fight, but they actually may be the key to winning it.

Jason Chancey has a scientific breeding facility near Waco. He recently received a kill order from the state for 11 deer he bought from a facility four years ago that did have a buck test positive.

“None of these deer tested positive. The state said I have to kill all the deer and send their heads to Texas A&M,” Chancey said.

This means a $125,000 to $150,000 loss from just one pen.

WATCH: How Chronic Wasting Disease is impacting Texas’ deer herd

“I was talking to a friend who’s an expert and I asked him what the odds are that these deer are positive. He said almost zero,” Chancey said.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” said Alan Cane with TPWD.

Cane said depopulation like this is just another tool they use to stem the spread of CWD.

“It’s incumbent on the breeders in infected areas to come to the table try to work with Parks and Wildlife and Animal Health Administration and try to develop a plan that reduces the risk and eliminate it. Sometimes, it’s depopulation. Sometimes, there may be other options,” Cane said.

World-renowned deer expert Dr. James Kroll doesn’t see it that way.

“Lunacy is doing the same thing expecting a different result. It applies to this. There’s not a single state that has used these practices they’re attempting to use that have done one bit of good at all,” Kroll said.

The doctor founded The Institute for Whitetail Deer Management and Research in East Texas, and he’s been studying CWD around the country since the 1970s.

Kroll said the first step should be identifying whether CWD is actually a major concern.

“Unless you can say ‘yes to these two questions we don’t have a problem. Number 1, will it devastate deer herds? Number two, can humans catch it? The answer to both of these questions is no,” he said.

Kroll said there’s never been a case of CWD affecting humans.

Rather than being viewed as the culprits, Kroll and Chancey believe deer breeders can be part of the solution through selective breeding.

“It almost feels like we’re a pain in their side, but if CWD is a problem, breeders are the solution. We can breed a generically superior animal that is resistant to CWD. Some folks believe they’re immune to it.”

As far as CWD in the wild, Kroll says more testing among harvested deer could identify problem areas.

He said groups of landowners from those area should be the ones to decide how to proceed from there.

He doesn’t believe it will come to that.

“I have profound faith in the Whitetail deer to solve this,” Kroll said, “I think, in the long run, they will solve the problem on their own.”

A McLennan County judge temporarily blocked orders from TPWD that would have required Chancey and another McLennan County deer breeder to kill 29 deer because they came from a facility where one tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

Chancey and Steven Wieser are suing TPWED, the agency’s Wildlife Division Director John Silovsky, and the state of Texas. They are seeking a permanent injunction to prevent the state from forcing them to kill their deer stock and destroying their livelihoods.

Judge Gary Coley Jr. of Waco’s 74th State District Court on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order and has set a Sept. 18 hearing at which the men will seek a temporary injunction.

