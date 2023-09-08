Neighborly President and CEO passes away unexpectedly

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Neighborly announced the unexpected passing of Mike Bidwell, their President and CEO, Friday morning.

The Waco based company says that Bidwell, 65, worked for Neighborly for almost 40 years, starting in 1984 when he opened a Rainbow International Carpet Cleaning and Restoration franchise in Tucson, AZ.

Bidwell began his time at Neighborly’s headquarters in Waco in 1995.

He was the was the company’s Chief Financial Officer , as well as the President for three different Neighborly brands until 2014, when he took the position he held at the time of his passing.

“We will all miss Mike more than words can express, and we are fortunate to have worked for such an amazing leader who was smart, compassionate, and insightful,” said Neighborly’s leadership team in a press release.

“He put a strong team together – and in times like this, we stand together to honor him by carrying his vision for Neighborly forward.”

They also say that Bidwell embodied the spirit of the company, as someone who conducted himself following Neighborly’s “Code of Values built on Respect, Integrity, Customer Focus and Having Fun in the Process.”

The company says that Jon Shell, their CFO, now holds the position of Interim President.

