Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.7.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 64.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not kept at the right temperature: the California rolls, crab rolls, Sashimi rolls, deep fried Sunday rolls, spicy tuna rolls, the raw shrimp, bean sprouts, raw pork, and mushrooms.

They were thrown out.

Oh, did I mention the raw chicken wings were not kept at the right temperature either?

There were other issues, but that’s enough for now.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Helados la Azteca at 1500 Colcord Avenue in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 88.

According to the food safety worker, there was some open milk, spinach, papaya, and cream not kept at the right temperature.

They were thrown out.

There were some individually packaged chicharos, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds that the inspector couldn’t verify where they came from.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Bahama Buck’s at 5201 Bosque Boulevard in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 91.

According to the food safety worker, there was no certified food manager on duty.

In fact, some of the food handlers needed certification cards.

The business was missing thermometers in the freezers, and it needed chemical test strips for the sanitizer.

There were some other violations, so this place needed a re-inspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Circa Bar & Kitchen at 2200 Circle Road in Waco.

This Mediterranean restaurant is actually inside the Elements hotel in Waco.

This place has an “across the world” cool vibe with an outdoor patio and fireplace for those late- late Texas fall date nights.

Chicken calabrese, kabob plates, the flatbread, salads, and don’t forget, there is also a bar.

Cocktails anyone?

