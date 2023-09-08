Advertise
Temple VA medical center receives four-star rating in annual Quality Star Ratings

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple VA medical Center received four out of five stars from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

In the VA’s first inclusion in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating, 67 percent of VA hospitals received four out of five stars.

Overall, VA hospitals were more likely to receive four out of five stars than non-VA facilities.

According to Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings, Medicare’s latest nationwide survey of patients in June 2023 found that VA hospitals outperform non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics.

