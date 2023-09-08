Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas’ record high temperatures cause Biden administration to declare a power emergency

Texas’ record high temperatures cause Biden administration to declare a power emergency
Texas’ record high temperatures cause Biden administration to declare a power emergency(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The scorching heat is causing electricity demand to soar.

The state’s record high temperatures caused the Biden administration to declare a power emergency to preserve electric power system.

Thomas Overbye, electrical professor at Texas A&M said the situation is unusual.

“It’s certainly an unusual situation and we’re in an unusual high demand,” said Overbye.

The order allows the state’s grid operator to waive air pollution limits, that way generators can produce more power.

Overbye said ERCOT asking for permission to temporarily exceed pollution caps is necessary.

“Usually, those caps are fine. But in a situation like today where we’re experiencing record breaking demand, we just need to exceed those caps for a few hours,” said Overbye.

The state’s grid operator said Wednesday marked a record as the electricity demand hit a than 80,000 megawatts---the highest it’s ever been during September in history.

“I think it’s going to get close to 85,000 megawatts, or what we would call it 85 gigawatts, which is close to a maximum electric load ever. Usually, we set the maximum in July or August, so yes, it’s very unusual,” said Overbye.

The city of Waco said it’s prepared and does its part when energy consumption gets tight.

Ryan Dirker city’s interim emergency management coordinator said the city departments reduce energy use and keep backup generators separate from the power grid.

“They have them in case of an emergency, so the city doesn’t lose its water system. Those can be activated for a certain period of time to reduce the amount of power,” said Dirker.

Overbye said residents shouldn’t worry about getting involved unless ERCOT request voluntary electricity conservation.

“To exceed them [pollution caps] for a few hours is unusual, but it’s not anything people need to be too concerned about,” said Overbye.

The order is set until Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests

Latest News

Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Party City stores stay open, Pinterest adds new AI technology, and more...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Party City stores stay open, Pinterest adds new AI technology, and more - 9.8.23
Royden's Reviews on KWTX@4: The Equalizer 3 - 9.8.23
Royden's Reviews on KWTX@4: The Equalizer 3 - 9.8.23
KWTX@4: McLennan County Alzheimer's Expo on Tuesday, September 12th - 9.8.23
KWTX@4: McLennan County Alzheimer's Expo on Tuesday, September 12th - 9.8.23