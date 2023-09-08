Today will be the hottest September day since 2005

It may be Friday, but you may have been dreading today because of the expectation of record heat! Not only will today be one of only FIVE September days in history with a high temperature of 108° or above, but it’ll also be the hottest September day since 2005. The extreme heat will lead to a chance for a few late day and overnight storms, but thankfully the exceptional heat won’t stick around into the upcoming weekend. After tying a morning low temperature record and breaking and afternoon high temperature record Thursday, we’re again going to challenge both the morning record warmest low and afternoon high. Today’s record warmest morning low is 79° and we’re expecting to start our day in the low-to-mid 80s. By noon, we’ll see temperature across the area close to the record high of 101° and we’ll settle highs near 108° this afternoon with a heat index near 110°. The extreme heat is also set to potentially bring us a few pop-up storms, mainly east of I-35, from 4 PM to 8 PM and storms to our north could potentially sneak in after 11 PM too. Any storms that form could contain strong straight-line wind gusts, frequent lightning, and maybe some small hail too, but the better storm chances will be in the Metroplex and east of I-45.

The weekend forecast is cooler, but it’ll still be hot! High temperatures Saturday, as a weak cold front clips our area, will likely be near 101° and could tie the record high of 101°. Sunday’s high should be cooler still with highs settling in the mid-to-upper 90s. Although the heat is likely locked in, there’s a lot of question marks regarding whether or not we’ll see storms during the day Saturday. Saturday’s rain chances, currently near 30%, could go up or down depending on where today’s storms form and dissipate as remnant boundaries could spark new storms Saturday. Saturday’s best storm risk will be near and east of I-35 during the afternoon and early evening hours with gusty winds remaining the primary severe weather risk. The storm chances drop to 20% Sunday as we lose upper-level support for storms to form.

Now to the moment you’ve all been waiting for: colder weather AND decently high rain chances are still coming next week! While there’s still some T’s to cross and I’s to dot, we’re locking in on next week’s cold front pushing gradually through our area Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain chances may actually start to climb on Monday because of the front. The majority of the day stays dry and hot with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, but scattered late afternoon, evening, and even overnight showers and storms will be possible. As the front gradually eases through Tuesday and Wednesday, the rainfall coverage is expected to increase before the rain chances slowly fall away late next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the rainiest days, but late-week rain chances could stay elevated depending on where the front stalls and fizzles out. Storms next wee could occasionally contain gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain, but severe storms look unlikely. Most everyone should see at least a half-inch of rain and many will see an inch of rain through next Friday. From Highway 84 northward, rainfall totals could actually approach or even exceed a two inches in spots!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 8 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 63 3rd Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 68 days (2022) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 19 Tied 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 6th

*Friday is the day you may be dreading. The forecast high of 107° would not only shatter the record high of 101°, but it would also be the hottest September day since September 13th, 2011 AND it would be only one of 7 days with a high of 107° or higher in September. Should we manage to sneak to 108°, it would be one of only five September days with a high of 108° or above and it would be the hottest September day since September 26th, 2005.

