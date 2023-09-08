We just have to make it through this weekend...

Could this be out last weekend of the year with triple digits? Possibly! We’ve seen triple digit highs all the way into October before (that happened last year!) but we will see some better temperatures soon. We just have to make it through one, maybe two, more days of triple digit highs before a weather pattern comes our way. High temperatures Saturday, as a weak cold front clips our area, will likely be near 101° and could tie the record high of 101°. Sunday’s high should be cooler still with highs settling in the mid-to-upper 90s. Although the heat is likely locked in, there’s a lot of question marks regarding whether or not we’ll see storms during the day Saturday. Saturday’s rain chances, currently near 30%, could go up or down depending on where today’s storms form and dissipate as remnant boundaries could spark new storms Saturday. Saturday’s best storm risk will be near and east of I-35 during the afternoon and early evening hours with gusty winds remaining the primary severe weather risk. The storm chances drop to 20% Sunday as we lose upper-level support for storms to form.

Now to the moment you’ve all been waiting for: colder weather AND decently high rain chances are still coming next week! While there’s still some T’s to cross and I’s to dot, we’re locking in on next week’s cold front pushing gradually through our area Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain chances may actually start to climb on Monday because of the front. The majority of the day stays dry and hot with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, but scattered late afternoon, evening, and even overnight showers and storms will be possible. As the front gradually eases through Tuesday and Wednesday, the rainfall coverage is expected to increase before the rain chances slowly fall away late next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the rainiest days, but late-week rain chances could stay elevated depending on where the front stalls and fizzles out. Storms next wee could occasionally contain gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain, but severe storms look unlikely. Most everyone should see at least a half-inch of rain and many will see an inch of rain through next Friday. From Highway 84 northward, rainfall totals could actually approach or even exceed a two inches in spots!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 10 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 64 3rd Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 68 days (2022) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 20 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 8th

