9/11 Memorial events in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Events to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 are happening across Central Texas this weekend.
Sept. 9
5th Annual Waco memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at 8 a.m. in Cameron Park in Waco
9/11 Heroes Run starts at 10 a.m. at Texas A&M University in College Station
Sept. 10
8th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D in College Station
Sept. 11
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:50 a.m. at Midway High School in Waco
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Park Athletic Complex in College Station
KISD’s 17th Annual Freedom Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at Killeen High School
High Point Elementary in Belton will hold a Remembrance Walk at 7:45 a.m.
Sparta Elementary will hold a Patriot Parade at 8 a.m.
If you would like to share a 9/11 remembrance event with KWTX to add to this list, please send us an email at news@kwtx.com
