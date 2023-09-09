9/11 Memorial events in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Events to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 are happening across Central Texas this weekend.

Sept. 9

5th Annual Waco memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at 8 a.m. in Cameron Park in Waco

9/11 Heroes Run starts at 10 a.m. at Texas A&M University in College Station

Sept. 10

8th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D in College Station

Sept. 11

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:50 a.m. at Midway High School in Waco

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Park Athletic Complex in College Station

KISD’s 17th Annual Freedom Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at Killeen High School

High Point Elementary in Belton will hold a Remembrance Walk at 7:45 a.m.

Sparta Elementary will hold a Patriot Parade at 8 a.m.

If you would like to share a 9/11 remembrance event with KWTX to add to this list, please send us an email at news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.