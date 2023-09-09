Advertise
Baylor falls to No. 12 Utah for their second loss of the season

The loss extends Baylor’s losing streak to six games, dating back to last season
Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley (16) is tackled Utah linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first...
Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley (16) is tackled Utah linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Coming off a disappointing loss in the season opener, Baylor was looking to back on track against #12 Utah.

With Baylor’s starting quarterback Blake Shapen being ruled out for the game with an MCL injury earlier this week, sophomore backup Sawyer Robertson was under center for the Bears.

Robertson scored a touchdown on the ground but struggled through the air throwing for 218 yards and two interceptions, including a costly one with under two minutes to play.

After heading into halftime down 10-3, Utah outscored Baylor 17-3 in the second half to complete the comeback and secure a 20-13 win.

The loss extends Baylor’s losing streak to six games, dating back to last season.

Baylor looks to get their first win of the year when Long Island University comes to Waco next Saturday (9/16).

