Mart Volunteer Fire Department battles fire that burns down 2 homes, damaged another

MART, Texas (KWTX) - The Mart Volunteer Fire Department is battling a large house fire this afternoon.

The fire is in the 500 block of Ross Street, according to Mart VFD.

Mart VFD says an electrical fire burned down two homes and damaged another.

People are asked to stay away from the area at this time.

No more information is available at this time.

