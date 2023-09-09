Advertise
Police searching for missing Waco teen

(Waco PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department are asking for help finding missing 12-year-old Ishawnon Miles who is reported as a runaway.

He was last seen on September 8, 2023, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawthorne.

Police say Ishawnon is 5′8″ tall and weighs 152 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored basketball shorts and a dark colored sleeveless shirt.

Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to call 911.

