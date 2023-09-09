Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

ROTC cadet shares his story of persevering through a civil war to chase the American dream

By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An ROTC cadet at A&M Central Texas in Killeen who grew up in Sierra Leone, West Africa during their civil war shares his story of seizing the opportunity to chase the American dream.

Mamoud Kamara grew up in the slums of a war-torn Sierra Leone.

He had to walk 15 miles as a child to find safety and lived off one meal a day.

His mother made bread for a living and some days it was all they had.

School was canceled for more than a decade due to the war, and by the end of 2002, Mamoud’s mom didn’t have the money to pay for his education.

Mamoud had to earn a spot in school, which didn’t happen until he was 10 years old.

Despite missing out on many years of education, Mamoud managed to stay at the top of his class.

At 24-years-old, Mamoud got accepted into the Diversity VISA program and got to go to the U.S.A.

Shortly after he arrived, he was advised to look into the military so he could continue his education.

Mamoud learned of the Green to Gold program and was led to Fort Cavazos.

He now combines his love for service and education.

When Mamoud graduates, he hopes to join the army’s cyber team and says he will serve until he retires.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests

Latest News

Bellmead man charged with possession of child porn after police found explicit images of girl on his phone: affidavit
ROTC cadet shares his story of persevering through a civil war to chase the American dream
ROTC cadet shares his story of persevering through a civil war to chase the American dream
Texas City police officer terminated after viral traffic stop footage is released
KWTX News 10 at Six
Central Texas Father donates 1,500 bibles to Maui victims