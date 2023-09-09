ROTC cadet shares his story of persevering through a civil war to chase the American dream

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An ROTC cadet at A&M Central Texas in Killeen who grew up in Sierra Leone, West Africa during their civil war shares his story of seizing the opportunity to chase the American dream.

Mamoud Kamara grew up in the slums of a war-torn Sierra Leone.

He had to walk 15 miles as a child to find safety and lived off one meal a day.

His mother made bread for a living and some days it was all they had.

School was canceled for more than a decade due to the war, and by the end of 2002, Mamoud’s mom didn’t have the money to pay for his education.

Mamoud had to earn a spot in school, which didn’t happen until he was 10 years old.

Despite missing out on many years of education, Mamoud managed to stay at the top of his class.

At 24-years-old, Mamoud got accepted into the Diversity VISA program and got to go to the U.S.A.

Shortly after he arrived, he was advised to look into the military so he could continue his education.

Mamoud learned of the Green to Gold program and was led to Fort Cavazos.

He now combines his love for service and education.

When Mamoud graduates, he hopes to join the army’s cyber team and says he will serve until he retires.

