Texas City police officer terminated after viral traffic stop footage is released

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas City police officer was terminated on Sept. 1 after a viral video of him pulling someone over in a Buc-ee’s parking lot in April sparked an investigation.

The video shows the 23-minute traffic stop, caught on officer Scott Harrell’s body camera, that happened at the Texas City Buc-ee’s when Christopher Shull stopped to get gas.

Harrell says he was sitting in the parking lot working on a report when the incident happened.

During the video, Harrell can be heard telling Shull “Hey man, you can’t drive through the parking lot like that.”

Harrell says Shull drove through empty parking spaces and claims Shull nearly hit a white truck while pulling up to the gas pump.

“Instead of being like, ‘Oh yeah, I messed up, it won’t happen again,’ you want to sit here and go back and forth,” Harrell said in the body camera video.

Harrell can then be seen putting Shull in handcuffs and in the back of his police cruiser.

While Harrel is talking to Shull in the back of the police cruiser, Harrell can be heard saying “You have forced my hand at this point because if I don’t go and see this through to its conclusion, I know you’re going to go to the police department and file a complaint on me. The complaint’s not going to do anything because I have it all on video.”

Another officer arrived during the traffic stop and provided Harrel a citation book to write Shull a ticket instead.

Shull was then released from the back of the vehicle and un-handcuffed.

Former Police Chief Joe Stanton reviewed Harrell’s actions in the situation and ordered an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

On Sept. 1, new Police Chief Landis Cravens terminated Harrell.

The Texas City Police Department received a notice from the Texas Municipal Police Association on behalf of Harrell that the decision was being appealed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.