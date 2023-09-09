Triple-digit heat may be behind us for the rest of the year...

Although today’s high temperature of 102° was nowhere as extreme as Friday’s 108° high, it was enough to rewrite the record books for the fourth day in a row. Saturday’s 102° high barely bested the record of 101° set in 1997. A few thunderstorms also blew through near and west of Highway 281 late in the afternoon and is actually a sign of the changes we’ll be seeing this coming week across Central Texas. Late-day storms may contain some gusty winds and hail near and west of Highway 281 through 10 PM. Sunday’s weather will be similar to today’s weather but it’ll be not only cooler but also likely dry too. There’s a chance for a few morning and afternoon showers or storms near and west of Highway 281, but Sunday’s rain chances are only near 10%. Highs will dip a bit into the mid-to-upper 90s Sunday and return to the mid-to-upper 90s Monday too with likely dry conditions ahead of a cold front. Monday’s rain chance is near 20%, but the best rain chances likely come after sunset.

The first of what’ll likely be two cold fronts influencing our weather next week “arrives” Tuesday. The latest forecast model data is suggesting that Tuesday’s front may only give us a glancing blow with the front pushing into North Texas and then easing eastward out of our area. The cooler air from the front will still likely push in and there is going to be a 30% chance of showers and storms, but the coolest weather and the rainiest weather likely stays near and north of the Metroplex. It’ll still be a phenomenal day of weather by summer 2023 standards with a high temperature near 90° though! Tuesday’s stalled front will still be close enough Wednesday to again bring us a 30% rain chance with a high temperature near 90°, but the front will get shoved out by yet another front pushing in Thursday. It’s now Thursday’s front that’ll likely push the best rain chances into our area. Thursday’s rain chances are near 40% with the best rain chances likely coming during the second half of the day. Highs may still climb close to 90° because the front may not actually clear the area until Friday. We’ll carry a 20% chance for rain Friday as the front departs and we’ll likely see high temperatures dip into the mid-80s. Since the front has it’s origins in the Pacific, temperatures will likely hover close to average next weekend and into the following week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but that’s a whole lot better than where we’ve been!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 65 3rd (LIKELY DONE) Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 68 days (2022) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 20 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 8th

