Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash

(Jasmine Lotts)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department released the identity of the victim in the fatal Twin Bridges crash Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash on the northbound bridge of the Twin Bridges on Highway 6 at around 3:31 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a Chevy Silverado had hit the curb and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to hit both sides of the bridge.

The truck overturned and a man was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Jeremie Simonsen.

Next of kin have been notified.

No additional information is available at this time.

