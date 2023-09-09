Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department released the identity of the victim in the fatal Twin Bridges crash Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash on the northbound bridge of the Twin Bridges on Highway 6 at around 3:31 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a Chevy Silverado had hit the curb and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to hit both sides of the bridge.
The truck overturned and a man was thrown from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Jeremie Simonsen.
Next of kin have been notified.
No additional information is available at this time.
