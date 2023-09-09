Advertise
(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Darby Brown and Chad Vautherine have scores, highlights and post-game reaction for Central Texas high school football games during the Xtra Point High School Football Show.

The show air every Friday evening during the season at 11:00 p.m. on KWTXtra. (Select KWTX Live Events livestream player)

You can also watch it live on the KWTX News 10 Facebook page.

Scores are also updated throughout the evening: KWTX.com scoreboard.

Some of this week’s marque games included:

  • Marlin vs Groesbeck
  • College Station vs Temple
  • McGregor vs Gatesville
  • Cameron vs Connally

