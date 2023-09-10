1 dead, several injured after fatal crash on I-35

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Police Department responded to a fatal crash on I-35 Saturday night.

On Sept. 9 at around 6:38 p.m., Lorena police received a call of a crash on I-35 near mile marker 325.

When officers got on scene it was determined that several people were injured, and one person was pronounced dead due to the crash, according to Lorena PD.

Lorena PD says an investigation determined the crash happened outside of Lorena city limits. Due to this, the Department of Public Safety took over the investigation and Lorena PD offered assistance.

No more information is available at this time.

