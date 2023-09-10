Advertise
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head, authorities said.

On Saturday, dispatch received a 911 call from the Alba-Golden area off of FM 779 from a caller who claimed her 12-year-old son had been shot in the head, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, EMS and deputies determined the boy had died as a result of the gunshot wound, authorities said.

A suspect was identified on scene and was interviewed by investigators. The sheriff’s office has said no other information will be released at this time due to the ages of the victim and suspect.

