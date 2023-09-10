Finally some good news in the forecast!
Cooler temperatures & rain chances
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been a brutal summer across Central Texas, but we may finally be putting an end to this hot and dry weather thanks to a cold front set to arrive on Tuesday. Highs will still make it into the mid-90s Monday, but most of the workweek will see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We will also have several rounds of scattered rain chances throughout the week. It won’t rain everywhere everyday, but most of us have a good shot of see rain throughout the week. Overall we are expecting around .5″-2″ of rain for most of us, with a few isolated higher totals mixed in.
|Top 10 Lists
|Count
|Ranking
|Record (Year)
|Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023)
|65
|3rd (LIKELY DONE)
|Spot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 68 days (2022)
|Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter
|26
|2nd
|Spot 1: 32 days (2011)
|Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)
|20
|9th
|Spot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 21 days (2022)
|Record Streaks that Ended
|Count
|Ranking
|Record (Year)
|Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023
|56
|1st
|LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
|Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023
|71
|2nd
|2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
|Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023
|29
|Tied 5th With 1998
|Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
|Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023
|12
|4th
|Spot 1: 15 days (1934)
|Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures
|6
|August 9th - 14th, 2023
- Charts updated on September 8th
