Finally some good news in the forecast!

It’s been a brutal summer across Central Texas, but we may finally be putting an end to this hot and dry weather thanks to a cold front set to arrive on Tuesday. Highs will still make it into the mid-90s Monday, but most of the workweek will see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We will also have several rounds of scattered rain chances throughout the week. It won’t rain everywhere everyday, but most of us have a good shot of see rain throughout the week. Overall we are expecting around .5″-2″ of rain for most of us, with a few isolated higher totals mixed in.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 65 3rd (LIKELY DONE) Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 68 days (2022) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 20 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 8th

