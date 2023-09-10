Advertise
Finally some good news in the forecast!

Cooler temperatures & rain chances
By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been a brutal summer across Central Texas, but we may finally be putting an end to this hot and dry weather thanks to a cold front set to arrive on Tuesday. Highs will still make it into the mid-90s Monday, but most of the workweek will see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We will also have several rounds of scattered rain chances throughout the week. It won’t rain everywhere everyday, but most of us have a good shot of see rain throughout the week. Overall we are expecting around .5″-2″ of rain for most of us, with a few isolated higher totals mixed in.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023)		653rd (LIKELY DONE)Spot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 68 days (2022)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter262ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)209thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 21 days (2022)
Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023		561stLONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023		712nd2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th With 1998Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 8th

