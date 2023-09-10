Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Firefighters are battling a large mobile home fire in Snook.
The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is currently at the scene on FM 2039 near CR 246.
According to a Facebook Post by the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate.
Firefighters are asking everyone to avoid the area.
(Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.)
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.