Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Firefighters are battling a large mobile home fire in Snook.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is currently at the scene on FM 2039 near CR 246.

According to a Facebook Post by the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate.

Firefighters are asking everyone to avoid the area.

(Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.)

