Fundraiser held for woman survivor of fatal accident that claimed her husband and extended family

(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On August 6th in Lubbock Texas, Michelle Yglecias was traveling with her husband, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law when they were tragically involved in a fatal car accident that claimed the lives of four individuals, including her husband and extended family.

Michelle was the only survivor.

Her sister, Deborah Slaughter, has arranged a benefit fundraiser to cover all of Yglecias medical bills and living expenses.

Those attending will have the chance to participate in an auction whose proceeds will go towards Yglecias’ recovery and well-being.

The benefit will also have live music and food for all attending.

Slaughter has received and arranged donations into baskets and explains how she was driven to help her sister after hearing about her situation.

For Slaughter, the benefit was a “no-brainer” since she and her sister are very close and is excited to raise money and awareness for her sister.

Yglecias is expected to return home from the hospital soon and the benefit for her will be held tomorrow from 2 pm till 6 at Bo’s barn in Temple.

To donate or find other ways you can help, contact dslaughter906@gmail.com

