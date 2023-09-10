Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Harris, Barnes lead UTSA to 20-13 win over Texas State a week after Bobcats beat Baylor

Kevorian Barnes ran for 103 yards, Frank Harris bounced back from an early injury to throw the winning touchdown pass and UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13
File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTOINIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes ran for 103 yards, Frank Harris bounced back from an early injury to throw the winning touchdown pass and UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13 on Saturday.

The Battle of I-35 drew 49,342 fans, the second-largest crowd to watch the Roadrunners in the Alamodome. The schools are just 50 miles apart.

Harris, shaken up in the first half, returned after halftime and found Willie McCoy for a 20-yard score late in the third quarter for a 17-10 lead.

After the defense forced a three-and-out on the Bobcats' last possession, Barnes had 35 yards as the Roadrunners ran out the last 4:16.

The UTSA defense was strong all day, holding the team that beat Baylor 42-21 last week to 242 yards, just 69 in the second half. In picking up their first win over a Power Five program, Texas State piled up 441 yards. But they went from averaging 6.4 yards per snap to just 4.1.

Harris finished 26 of 37 for 214 yards.

TJ Finley was 16 of 30 for 211 for the Bobcats. Jahmyl Jeter scored the lone touchdown on a short run in the second quarter.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor coached Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne during his senior year (2006) at Gilmer high school. Kinne was a quarterback who led the team to a 10-0 record. The last meeting was Traylor's first game with the Roadrunners in 2020 and they won 51-48 in double overtime. UTSA leads the series 5-0.

It was 10-10 at halftime when the bands played together for the halftime show.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property

Latest News

Gunmen attack vehicles at border crossing into north Mexico, wounding 3, including some Americans
No. 12 Utah, still without Cam Rising, scores two TDs in final 2 minutes to win 20-13 at Baylor
QB Cam Rising out again for No. 12 Utah in its game at future Big 12 opponent Baylor
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett speaks with the media during an NFL...
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season