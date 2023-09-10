Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting

Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday, but they are still looking for a second person involved.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have arrested one person they say was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday, but are still looking for a second person involved.

The shooting happened in the area of E. Brenken Street and Easterwood Street. Police said they responded at 3:35 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers say they found physical evidence that a shooting had taken place.

No injuries were reported and police believed the shooting to be part of an ongoing dispute between “parties.”

On Saturday, officers with Hearne Police Department arrested 24-year-old Gerald Dwayne Ross in connection to the shooting. Ross is charged with ten counts of Deadly Conduct Discharge of Firearm-Felony 3 and three counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon- Felony 2. At this time Ross is being held in Robertson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Anthony Farris. Warrants have been issued for Farris’ arrest. He is wanted for Deadly Conduct and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5333.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena

Latest News

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the team's win over Alabama in an NCAA college...
AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating ‘Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams
FastCast
Brady's Sunday FastCast
1 dead, several injured after fatal crash on I-35
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County