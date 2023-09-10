Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have arrested one person they say was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday, but are still looking for a second person involved.

The shooting happened in the area of E. Brenken Street and Easterwood Street. Police said they responded at 3:35 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers say they found physical evidence that a shooting had taken place.

No injuries were reported and police believed the shooting to be part of an ongoing dispute between “parties.”

On Saturday, officers with Hearne Police Department arrested 24-year-old Gerald Dwayne Ross in connection to the shooting. Ross is charged with ten counts of Deadly Conduct Discharge of Firearm-Felony 3 and three counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon- Felony 2. At this time Ross is being held in Robertson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Anthony Farris. Warrants have been issued for Farris’ arrest. He is wanted for Deadly Conduct and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5333.

