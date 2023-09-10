Operation Stand Down Central Texas continues helping the homeless

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Operation Stand Down Central Texas held their tenth fall event, where they invited homeless veterans and citizens to be taken care of.

Visitors were given clothes, a hot meal, haircuts, and many other resources to help them in their everyday life.

Many different organizations contributed to the event, helping wherever they could.

Director Joann Courtland explains how “the community comes together” to help those in need, encouraging everyone that it is important to not “carry it all”, but simply “to care.”

Operation Stand Down Central Texas plans to hold their next outreach event next March.

