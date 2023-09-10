Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Rangers and Athletics meet to decide series winner

The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakland Athletics (44-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (77-64, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (3-8, 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (8-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -248, Athletics +205; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas is 44-30 in home games and 77-64 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

Oakland has a 44-98 record overall and a 20-51 record in road games. The Athletics are 30-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 9-for-41 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has four home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .254 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 12-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .223 batting average, 6.92 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena

Latest News

Houston rookie C.J. Stroud’s first NFL completion was a pass to himself
Houston Texans
Baltimore TE Mark Andrews inactive for season opener against Houston with a quad injury
Houston Astros
Astros and Padres meet with series tied 1-1
Bennett guides Sac State to 34-6 win over Texas A&M-Commerce