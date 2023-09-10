Advertise
Round Rock PD uses tip to catch men wanted by Hearne police

Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)
Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)(KWTX, Hearne PD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaiden and Jecory McGrew were arrested Saturday after a Crime Stoppers tip given to Hearne Police was shared with Round Rock PD.

The pair are currently being held in Williamson County Jail after trying to evade police on foot during a traffic stop in the Round Rock area.

Jaiden was the suspect in a shooting that occurred in a Hearne apartment complex on Aug., 12.

As a result, Jaiden was wanted by the Hearne Police Department for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

According to Hearne PD, Jaiden stole a car from the apartment complex and shot the victim with an AR style rifle, hitting both the victim and the car.

Shortly after, the victim was taken to the hospital and quickly discharged after being treated for his injuries.

Jecory was wanted for Theft of a Firearm.

The Hearne Police Department says they would like to thank the public for helping them locate these individuals.

