Boy scouts retire more than 600 flags in Belton

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Boy scout troops 153, 177,250 and cub scout pack 177 retired hundreds of American flags Sunday afternoon in Belton.

Back in July KWTX partnered with Don Ringler Toyota to give away free American flags.

Anyone who attended those events could also bring old or used flags so they could properly be disposed of, which happened Sunday.

The troops met at VFW Post 4008 to properly dispose of old and used flags.

Alfred Stall with boy scout troop 153 says over 600 flags were retired in the ceremony.

