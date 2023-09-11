DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening near Lorena.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 to a crash on IH-35 northbound near mile marker 325, north of Lorena.

According to troopers, the driver of a GMC Yukon experienced a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle to drive off the highway onto the service road crashing into a Chevrolet Silverado before overturning.

Virgilio Sibayan, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and three other occupants of the GMC were transported to surrounding hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was discovered that seatbelts were not utilized, which led to occupants being ejected. Always remember to buckle up before driving or riding in a vehicle. State law requires all occupants to wear a safety belt,” said DPS Sergeant Ryan W. Howard.

No other injuries were reported. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

