Finally! Rain! Cooler temperatures! Free money!

Okay. I may have been a bit overzealous about the free money part of the headline, but all of the other things in the headline are correct! The heat dome ridge of high pressure is moving away and our temperatures are finally dropping. Instead of seeing temperatures return to “normal” small disturbances are rounding the bend of the departing high and that’ll help to bring us good rain chances for the next few days. Some scattered rain is pushing in from the west this morning and marks the start of what’ll be a few rounds of rain moving through for the rest of the work week and into the start of the weekend. Heavy downpours are possible with the morning rain that’ll mostly impact cities and towns west of Highway 281, but some rain could also push to the I-35 corridor after daybreak too. Rain chances are near 30% this morning and then drop to about 20% this afternoon as only a few stray showers are possible from the remnants of the morning rain. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies today and that’ll likely keep highs in the low-to-near mid-90s. Most of the day and most of the night should be without rain, but some scattered showers and non-severe storms may move in from the northwest after midnight through daybreak Tuesday. These scattered morning showers will help to keep the rain chances around for the majority of the day Tuesday, especially since a cold front will be pushing toward our area, but coverage may be a bit limited. Tuesday’s extra rain chances will help to drop highs for most into the upper 80s!

The cold front that’ll be pushing toward our area Tuesday will just kind of hang around the area for the few days. We’ll still get a temperature drop even if the front doesn’t push in, but the “stuck” front will also leave the train tracks for small disturbances to ride down for the rest of the week. Although we’ll likely see at least some rain Monday and Tuesday, much better rain chances, 40% or greater, are in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday. We can’t firmly pin down the specific rain timing for Wednesday through Saturday as each wave of rain will help dictate when the next round pushes through, but the most widespread rain and the days with the best chances for daytime rain will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The extra rain will keep high temperatures Wednesday through Saturday in the mid-80s with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front pushes through our area Saturday which will push the rain chances out of the area. We’ll still keep highs in the mid-80s with sunshine Sunday, but highs will creep back up a bit under sunny skies from next Monday through at least next Wednesday.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 65 3rd (LIKELY DONE) Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 68 days (2022) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd (LIKELY DONE) Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 20 9th (LIKELY DONE) Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 8th

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.